The Government is planning to use Dahachok-based proposed Manmohan medical college building for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

Oxygen plants, ICU and other kind of emergency treatment facilities would be managed there.

Health Minister Hrideyesh Tripati today visited the building and committed to developing a 300- bed hospital for COVID-19 patients’ treatment. On the occasion, Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha was present.

Minister Tripathi shared that the government will adopt all kinds of effective measures and utilize available infrastructure to control the pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal