Various umbrella organisations of the private business sector have urged the government not to slap fines on the business community who have failed to pay value added taxes and excise duties regularly due to the prohibition order.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Confederation of Nepalese Industries and the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, they have stated that the country could rise by successfully dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the infection-caused economic crisis through cooperation between the government and private sector.

Hit hard by the prohibitory measures, businesspersons cannot make money to pay taxes, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the private sector has urged those who have managed to run their business during the prohibition and those who can afford to help the government by paying taxes in time. They have also demanded that the government ensures COVID-19 vaccines to the business community and workers while fully implementing budget for the next fiscal year, 2021/22.

Source: National News Agency Nepal