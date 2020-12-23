Health & Safety, medical

The government has requested the people coming to Nepal from the UK to stay in hotel quarantine for ten days. The Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, issued a press release making such request in the wake of new strain of coronavirus found in the UK of late.

With this, anyone coming to Nepal from the UK should stay in hotel quarantine, he said, requesting all coming to Nepal from and via the UK in past one week to compulsorily stay segregated from community with hotel quarantine.

Dr Gautam reminded that the government was committed to prioritizing the prevention and control of the new strain of the coronavirus in Nepal. Those coming from Britain are also urged to conduct PCR test in the government health laboratory within a week or 10 days of their arrival in Nepal.

In Nepal, a total of 1803 persons have died of Covid-19 so far, while the number of those infected crossed 255 thousand. Among them, 246 have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry informed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal