business, Trading

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said that the government would carry out activities increasing morale and confidence of the private sector.

During a meeting with a delegation led by Chairperson of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Rajeshkaji Shrestha, Finance Minister expressed view that the country’s economy impacted by COVID-19 would be revived by supporting and encouraging the private sector. The government and the private sector should work together for it.

According to Finance Minister’s Secretariat, the Finance Minister urged the bodies concerned to make the economy dynamic by running business, industries following the health protocol in this adverse situation. He further said that the programmes related to relief and recovery mentioned in the budget would be implemented with the support of all.

Minister Poudel expressed the view that many problems would be resolved by understanding the problems and difficulties of private sector by government.

Similarly, NCC Chair Shrestha urged the government to create environment conducive to run business and industries in a smooth manner and to reinvigorate the economic sector.

The NCC submitted 22-point suggestion to Finance Minister Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal