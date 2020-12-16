Trading

Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel laid the foundation stone of the Manav Sewa Ashram at Tilottama of Rupandehi today. The building is being constructed at Paschin Pahuni in ward no.6 of the municipality with the objective of providing shelter to the homeless.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Poudel said the government will support acts of providing help to the helpless. He said such shelter homes needs to be established across the country to make it free of people living in the streets.

The Manav Sewa Ashram has been providing shelter to more than 1,100 people who were living in the streets through its 21 chapters in all the seven provinces of the country, according to its Chair Ramji Adhikari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal