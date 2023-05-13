Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that political changes cannot be safeguarded in the country only by criticizing the regression.

At a programme organized by Folk Literary Council on the occasion of 104th birth anniversary of late Satabdi Purush Dr Satya Mohan Joshi, the Deputy Prime Minister vowed to work to reach the goal of prosperity while troubleshooting the challenges against the backdrop that the goals of Nepal's political transformation are not achieved.

He said, "The people know that the country will not transform until the political parties and leaders are changed. Good-governance is the first precondition to break the web of corruption."

Shrestha was of the view that this government is working to establish good-governance, expedite the journey to prosperity and ensure social justice.

Likewise, he pledged to take serious initiatives to establish late Joshi the national hero.

Source: National News Agency Nepal