business, Trading

Planning Minister MA Mannan today said that the government has been trying to establish Bangladesh as a brand since the country has witnessed significant progresses in various fronts over the years.

"We're trying to establish Bangladesh as a brand. Once, Bangladesh was known as a country having no roads, no electricity as well as a backward country, but now we've covered a lot of ground...the overall progress has been a game changer for Bangladesh and this was possible because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The Planning Minister was addressing the closing session of the Modern Marketing Conclave 2023 held at a city hotel this evening.

The Modern Marketing Conclave was organized jointly by Kotler Impact Inc. Canada and Northern Education Group (NEG).

Mannan said that what Bangladesh is doing now is marketing the nation before the whole world.

"We're growing economically and transiting to a more livable world compared to the past. Because of our total joint work, it has been possible to make significant changes," he added.

Mentioning that the politicians have to do some marketing in politics also, Mannan said that the government is also reaching its "Smart Bangladesh" ideas to its people.

Mentioning that the government has to deal with other countries including friendly countries and less friendly countries, he said that the government also has to deal with and work with the development partners like World Bank, ADB, IMF, IsDB in its own way.

President of Northern Education Group Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah gave the welcome speech. Chief marketing officer of Kotler Impact Inc Dr Fahim Kibria made the key-note presentation while Prof, IBA, University of Dhaka Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar also spoke.

Two panel discussions on "Modern marketing for future and sustainability" and "The future of marketing: Emerging Trends and technologies, shaping the industry" were also held.

In the first part of the Programme, the much-discussed book "Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM)" by Prof Philip Kotler, Father of Modern Marketing, was unveiled where each chapter of the book is accompanied by a domestic case study.

At the event, Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, professor of international business and marketing, IBA, Dhaka University was awarded with the "Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing" by Kotler Impact Inc Canada.

Five business leaders were also honoured with the prestigious 'Kotler Award' at the event. They are Syed Alamgir, CEO, Meghna Group, Abdullah Hill Rakib, MD, Team Group, Ali Reza Iftekhar, CEO, Eastern Bank, Tanveer Ahmed Mishuk, MD, Nagad, Sadia Haque, Founder and CEO, Sharetrip.

The Planning Minister, the Prime Minister's Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman along with other guests handed over the awards to the recipients.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha