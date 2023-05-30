business, Trading

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said the main target of the incumbent government is to protect the growers' interest as they are the life of the country.

"We must have to protect the interest of the growers as the present government is a farmers' friendly government", he said while inaugurating mango procurement and marketing at godown para orchard at Sapahar upazila in the district.

About bumper boro production, the food minister said the country witnessed bumper aman and boro production with the time befitting initiatives by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying that "even the country also witnessed bumper mango production...the farmers are getting fair price in rice production and hopefully it will happen in mango production as well".

To ensure fair price, he said, "We want to ensure fair price for the farmers while everyone want to buy products in cheaper price as nobody want to feel the hardship of the growers".

As the country has an opportunity to export local fruits abroad as now authentic certification is the main barrier in carrying out mango exports continuously, said the food minister, adding that, "the government has a plan to export mango with a hygienic certification issued by Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA)."

Chaired by Assistant Commissioner (land) of Sapahar Sharmin Jahan, the programme also was attended by Upazila Parishad Chairman M Shahjahan Hossain, Upazila Awami League President M Shamsul Alam Shah Chowdhury

and other local officials.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha