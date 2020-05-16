General

The government is to lay emphasis on sports infrastructure construction works in the fiscal year 2020/21.

Presenting the government’s policy and programmes for the next fiscal year in the joint session of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly here on Friday, President Bidya Devi Bhandari said works on construction and upgrading of sports infrastructures would be continued at the national, State and local level in FY 2020/21.

It is stated in the government’s policy and programme that the capacity of athletes would be enhanced enabling them to secure maximum medals by involving them in the international, national and regional level sports competitions. It may be noted that Nepal had hosted the 13th South Asian Games in December last year. Nepal had clinched maximum 51 gold, 60 silver and 95 bronze medals so far in this sports competition.

Similarly, the government’s policy and programmes document states that upgrading and construction of well-equipped sports infrastructures would be continued at all the three levels. Similarly, works would be forwarded for establishing a high altitude sports training centre. The government has adopted a policy of encouraging the construction of sports infrastructures at the initiation of the private sector. The government had allocated Rs 3 billion 990 million to the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the last fiscal year’s budget.

Source: National News Agency