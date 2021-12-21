General

for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand asserted that it was the responsibility of the government to take forward the US grants programme- Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement.

Minister Khand, who arrived Janakpurdham in course of Nepali Congress's Province-2 convention, said so while talking to the media persons today. Stating that the MCC agreement was initiated during the erstwhile government, Khand said that it was the responsibility of the incumbent government to take it forward.

Clarifying that the MCC proposal was tabled by the government for development of the country, the Home Minister shared that MCC was not a loan but an unconditional grant.

He also shared that the MCC project came to Nepal after the US government approved the proposal presented by the government of Nepal for electrification and road construction in the country.

According to him, discussions were underway among the political parties regarding endorsement of the MCC through parliament. The government, Khand said, would move ahead drawing conclusion from the discussions.

He said, "Some people may be under illusion about the MCC. The US government had been running projects related to poverty alleviation and creating jobs through MCC, where the government proposed for support to electrification and road construction."

Source: National News Agency Nepal