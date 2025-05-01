GP Koirala National Center for Respiratory Diseases Introduces Dialysis Services



Shuklagandaki: Minister for Health and Population Pradip Paudel inaugurated the dialysis services at the GP Koirala Center for Respiratory Diseases at Belchautara of Shuklagandaki Municipality-5 today. The service has been initiated in collaboration with Lions Club International 325 L, with seven devices installed at the treatment centre, following successful trials using three dialysis machines.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Health Minister announced that 25 per cent of the due amount for health insurance would be settled within a week. He stated that the due amount for the month of Baisakh has already been paid in most cases, with the remaining payments to be completed by the month of Saun (August 15). The Minister also emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding heart treatment services and enhancing cancer and kidney transplant facilities across all seven provinces, with plans to complete these initiatives within the current fiscal year.





The introduction of dialysis services at the GP Koirala National Center for Respiratory Diseases is expected to provide significant relief to kidney patients, eliminating the need for them to seek treatment elsewhere. Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, the Center’s Executive Director, mentioned that the facility will initially operate one shift, capable of serving five patients daily. Four nurses have been trained to conduct the dialysis procedures.





The government previously decided to establish a national-level respiratory diseases treatment centre named after former Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala, aiming to develop it into the leading respiratory treatment centre in South Asia. The hospital offers a range of services, including orthopaedic, neurology, general surgery, and internal medicine, provided by specialist doctors. Additionally, it has recently introduced culture services, OPD services, 24/7 emergency services, lab, video X-ray services, minor operations, and respiratory treatment services.





The hospital accommodates more than 250 patients daily, with 40-50 of them experiencing respiratory issues, as reported by the hospital.

