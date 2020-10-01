General

All services have been closed at the GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases located at Shuklagandaki municipality-5 in Tanahun district.

The services have been closed from today after a health worker of the Centre tested positive for coronavirus.

A woman health worker working at the lab of the Centre tested positive for coronavirus.

Executive Director of the Centre, Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha said that all services of the Centre except administrative and isolation would remain closed until next notice.

He shared that preparation has been made to conduct PCR test of all who came in contact with her. Dr Shrestha said, "She has come in contact with most of the health workers of the Centre. We are going to collect swab of all on Friday."

A separate building is going to be constructed for isolation in the Centre. There is now 50-bed isolation unit in the centre. Isolation unit has been brought into operation at the second and third floors of the centre by removing other departments of the Centre.

Dr Shrestha further said that the federal government has provided Rs 10 million to construct the 30-bed isolation building.

Source: National News Agency Nepal