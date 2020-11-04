Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel has directed the National Examinations Board to allow Grade 12 students to attend the final exams from where they are. In a meeting with NEB officials at the Ministry today, he urged them to facilitate the examinations by following the necessary health protocol and ensuring internet connectivity.

Grade 12 examinations is scheduled to be held from coming November 24 to December 1. Decision was held during the meeting to make the district-based Education Development and Coordination Unit and local level more effective, said member secretary of Minister's secretariat Binod Neupane.

Education Secretary Gopinath Mainali, NEB chair Dr Chandramani Poudel and other office-bearers were presented during the meeting. Online is one of the various options proposed by the NEB for the board examinations.

Examination is taking place for 40 per cent of marks, with 20 per cent coming from internal evaluation and 40 per cent from Grade 11 credits.

The Board is making special arrangement for students outside the district to attend the examinations. Also a separate arrangement is being made for students who have tested positive to Corona Virus.

The examinations scheduled to be held on April 20 was postponed following the outbreak of Corona Virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal