A clinic has been brought into operation at Dhapasi-based Grande International Hospital for offering treatment of dizziness problem.

The Hospital brought the dedicated clinic into operation from Friday for the treatment of dizziness problem after many people are found suffering from the symptoms lately.

Hospital Administrator Hari Khadka said that the clinic has been brought into operation keeping the growing health problem in mind.

He shared, "The hospital would expand its services as per the need of the patients in the days to come." According to the hospital, one can get this service from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Sunday to Friday.

Dizziness specialist at the clinic, Dr Dharma Dangol said, "We would carry out treatment of patients through medicine as well as therapy."

Source: National News Agency Nepal