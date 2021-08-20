General

The group led by Mahanth Thakur has applied at the Election Commission for the registration of new party- Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

The EC had rejected their proposal to name their new party after Janata Samajwadi Party (Loktantrik) after the name matched the previously registered party. The group remained party-less after the authenticity of mother party of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) was given to the group led by Upendra Yadav following the party split.

It has been decided from now to name their party as Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and the name would be mentioned in party's statute, manifesto and rules, according to a statement signed by Thakur.

Thakur is chairperson of the proposed party and Rajendra Mahato and Sharat Singh Bhandari the senior leaders. It has been proposed for a 31-member working committee including Chair Thakur and senior leaders in the party. There are 15 lawmakers including Resham Chaudhary from the group.

The group led by Thakur had applied for the registration of a new party right after the government brought the ordinance relating to political parties.

Source: National News Agency Nepal