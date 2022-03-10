Trading

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said development could not be realized unless the small and cottage industries were promoted and developed in the country.

PM Deuba stressed the need for federal, provincial and local levels to forge collaboration to create employment to hundreds of thousands Nepalis within the country and contribute to gross domestic production. He said it while inaugurating the 22nd National General Convention of Nepal Federation of Small and Cottage Industries here Thursday.

According to PM Deuba, national economy was undergoing stress due to high demand of foreign currency. The goods and services produced abroad and imported in Nepal have gone up, he added. There is no option but to augment national production to reduce the trade deficit, he said, adding for this to happen, government is committed to promoting private sectors.

He further vowed government would take initiative to elevate the status of the small and cottage industries in the country which received severe dent by the COVID-19. Sustainable development and prosperity are the government’s priority, PM Deuba reminded.

Mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City, Bijay Sarabagi, viewed the banks were meting out bias against small entrepreneurs, which needs to be addressed on time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal