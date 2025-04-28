Growth in Tea Farmers’ Income, Government’s Concern: Agriculture Minister Adhikari



Kathmandu: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari has pledged the introduction of a new agricultural policy aimed at boosting exports and curbing imports. During a program organized by the National Tea and Coffee Development Board to commemorate the 29th National Tea Day, Minister Adhikari highlighted that the forthcoming policy would prioritize production growth, agricultural grants, and finance. This policy is expected to be presented to the Council of Ministers for approval shortly.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Minister expressed confidence that the new policy would effectively address the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency. Acknowledging the necessity of advancing the agricultural sector for sustainable development, he emphasized that increasing farmers’ income remains a central objective for the government. The Minister also committed to enhancing the market presence of Nepali tea both domestically and internationally, noting that the sector has generated approximately 60,000 jobs in Nepal.





Agriculture Secretary Govinda Prasad Sharma further elaborated on the government’s plan to provide subsidies to farmers for the adoption of technology, production of quality goods, and enhancement of exportable product output. This initiative aligns with the theme of the Day: “Healthy Tea, Sustainable Market, Foundation for Prosperous Nepal.” The event also featured an exhibition showcasing diverse tea products.





According to statistics from the National Tea and Coffee Development Board for 2080-81 BS (2024-25), tea cultivation in Nepal spans 20,160 hectares. In the last nine months, Nepal exported tea products valued at Rs 3.57 billion.

