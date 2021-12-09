General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended best wishes to all Nepalis living in the country and abroad on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day (Dec 10) today.

In a message of best wishes, PM Deuba reminded that Nepal has been continuously working for the protection, promotion and fulfillment of human rights along with commitment at the international forum since it got UN membership. Nepal's Constitution has ensured the fundamental rights as per the spirit of human rights mentioned in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), according to him.

He further reminded that Nepal's Constitution has prioritized the rights to marginalized community, poor, gender minorities, people with disabilities, backward class and region. Effective programmes are being implemented for the socio-cultural transformation by criminalizing social evils, gender-based violence and untouchability.

The PM further said the present government has provided allowance to people suffering from cancer, spinal injury and kidney disease. Similarly, scholarship to poor and handicapped children is other social justice programmes in place.

PM Deuba also stated that the government has continued its effort to protect human rights even during the hostile time caused by COVID-19.

He shared the information that government had intensified the works to ensure vaccines to all eligible Nepalis by mid-April 2022. Deuba further stated that human rights prevails only in a democratic system.

On December 10, 1948 the United National General Assembly had issued the UDHR. The Day is commemorative to the promulgation of the UDHR.

Source: National News Agency Nepal