More than a dozen working journalists have been awarded on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of Reporters Club Nepal.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presented the prizes to and felicitated the media persons at a programme organised at the City Hall today.

On the occasion, the 'Madan Bhandari memorial Journalism Award' was conferred on Gopal Guragain, executive chairman of Ujyalo Multimedia. The award carries a purse of Rs 100 thousand.

Similarly, the 'Kul Prasad- Chet Kumari Dhamala Memorial Journalism Award', carrying a purse of Rs 50 thousand, has been presented to Sagar Pandit, the editor of the Rajdhani Dainik national vernacular daily.

The 'Tarini Prasad Koirala Memorial Journalism Award' has been jointly conferred on Radio Nepal's journalist Dr Nawaraj Lamsal and Nepal Television's journalist Shalik Subedi. The award carries a purse of Rs 50 thousand each.

Likewise, Ishwori Prasad Wagley, editor of the Taja Khabar weekly newspaper, has bagged the 'Krishnasen Ichhuk memorial Journalism Award'; journalist at the Nagarik national vernacular daily, Balkrishna Adhikari was presented with the 'Sahid Jagat Prakash Jung Shah Memorial Journalism Award'; journalist with the Kantipur national vernacular daily Binu Subedi bagged the 'Uma Singh Memorial Journalism Award'; and Mukunda Kalikote, a photojournalist with the Reporters Club Nepal, was presented with the 'Babu Chhiri Memorial Photojournalism Award.' Each of these award carries a purse of Rs 25 thousand.

The 'Birendra Saha Memorial Journalism Award' has been presented to ABC Television's journalist Ananta Anurag. It carries a purse of Rs 20 thousand.

Also honoured with the 'Best Youth Journalism Prize' on the occasion include Jeevan Bhandari, sub-editor at RSS and president of Online Television Journalists Association; Madan Koirala of DC Nepal; editor of the Daman Post weekly newspaper Shanta Ram Bidari; senior programme presenter with the Yoho Television, Rohan Shrestha; associate editor of Prime Time Television, Deepak Aryal; Nepal Pukar Television's editor Prakash Chandra Dahal; cameraperson of News Agency Nepal, devananda Shilpakar; cameraperson of Sarokar Television, Durlav Thapa; editor of Democracy weekly newspaper, Ganesh Khadka, among others. Each of the honoured media person received Rs 20 thousand.

Addressing the programme, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Parbat Gurung, said that the country has taken the right direction under the leader of KP Sharma Oli by defeating the trend of inviting instability in the country.

Saying journalism and politics should be related with the people, Minister Gurung opined that politicians and media sector should forward their activities after understanding the psychology of the people.

Likewise, Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel lauded the role played by the media to take the democratic movement to a logical conclusion.

Saying the Reporters' Club has voiced the voice of voiceless, he urged to journalists to raise voice in favour of the people in days ahead.

Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav, blamed the incumbent government for failing to fulfill people's expectation, saying the government has backtracked on the issue of institutionalizing the federal democratic republic and guaranteeing freedom of the press."

Similarly, Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Prakash Chandra Lohani, said that the media sector has the significant role in journey of political change of the country.

Club Chairperson Rishi Dhamala said that the Club has always been supporting the government in country's development and prosperity.

He added that he has been working in favour of the country and the people through the medium of journalism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal