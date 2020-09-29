General

The distribution of medicinal creeper gurjo has gathered pace at the local levels of federal capital, Kathmandu, so as to push the drive for its plantation.

Chief of Inland Revenue Office Lahan, Kamal Bahadur Rajalbat, who has been spearheading the campaign, distributed the saplings of gurjo (Tinospora Sinensis) to three locals of the capital and four departments of the Tribhuvan University on Monday.

Campaigner Rajalbat told RSS that he provided 200 plants each to Budhanilakantha municipality and Mahalaxmi municipality and 300 plants to Suryabinayak municipality-5 as part of his gurjo plantation drive. Likewise, 800 plants were distributed to the Departments of Botany and Biology under the Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University, he shared.

Similarly, 300 saplings were distributed for plantation in Thaiba area of Lalitpur. As shared 35-kg gurjo creeper including tea powder was distributed to coronavirus infected people undergoing treatment at isolation wards in Budhanilakantha municipality through mayor Uddhab Prasad Kharel.

The campaign of ‘one house, one gurjo’ plantation is gradually gaining momentum in the Kathmandu Valley. The clean-up campaigners of Bagmati, Rudramati, Bishnumati and Ring Road in the Kathmandu Valley have also joined their hands in the gurjo plantation campaign.

The gurjo plant has been used as medicines for diabetes, high blood pressure and seasonal flu. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal