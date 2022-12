General

Nepali Congress (NC) candidate Dhanraj Gurung has maintained his lead in the ongoing vote counting in Syangja-2.

Gurung is ahead of CPN (UML) candidate Padma Kumari Aryal by 1,558 votes. As per the latest vote count updates, Gurung has gathered 18,019 votes while his close contender Aryal got 16,461.

Likewise, Tikraj Gurung of Rastriya Swatantra Party has secured 6,490 votes. Total vote counted so far is 43,816, informed Returning Officer Ramchandra Sharma. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal