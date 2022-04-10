General

The hailstorm that occurred in different parts of the district on Saturday afternoon has destroyed the crops. The hail damaged wheat, barley, potato and maize crops in Raghuganga and Mangala rural municipalities and Beni municipality.

Hailstorm was experienced in Bhagwati, Piple, Mouwaphant of Raghuganga, Ratnechaur of Beni, Bhakunde, Bhakimli, Daduwa, Baranga and Simalchaur of Mangala.

Krishna Prasad Sharma, a farmer of Raghuganga-3 said the near-harvest wheat, just sown maize and potato seedlings were destroyed by hail. Wheat is currently being harvested in the mid hills areas of the district.

The hail has also damaged citrus fruit and vegetable farms, said Krishna Lal Sapkota of Baranga in Mangala-3.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Knowledge Center has stated that full details of the damage have not been received. Local level agriculture technicians have been mobilized to collect the details of the damage.

Source: National News Agency Nepal