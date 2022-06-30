General

The Halesi Tuwachung Municipality in Khotang district has been declared a fully vaccine-secured city as all infants upto 15 months in the municipality received required doses of vaccine.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the presence of District Coordination Committee Chief San Bahadur Rai and Mayor of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality Bimala Rai. During the event, Basanta Kumari Rai, a volunteer in Mahadevsthan Health Post, was honoured with the cash prize and letter of appreciation as the best health volunteer.

The municipality was declared the fully vaccine-secured city after 96 per cent of the total infants born there received required doses of vaccines for BCG, DPT, Hepatitis-B, polio, measles and Rubela as per the data received from the health posts in the municipality, coordinator of municipal health section Khemraj Acharya said.

Acharya added that remaining other infants have also received the vaccines though they are residing out of the Halesi Tuwachung Municipality. According to Acharya, a total of 491 children out of 511 born in the municipality in a year from the mid-April 2021 were given all the vaccines that are to be inoculated till 15 months of their birth.

Meanwhile, the municipality has released its annual health report of the fiscal year 2077/078 BS.

Likewise, the municipality has accorded high priority for the health sector in its policy and programmes, and budget for the upcoming fiscal year. All 11 wards have run health posts including birthing centre and four urban health posts are also into operation in the municipality.

The officials shared that preparations are ongoing to bring two more urban health posts into operation soon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal