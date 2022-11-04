General

Devotees are paying obeisance to Lord Vishnu on this day by observing fast and taking holy dips at rivers and ponds across the country since early this morning.

Hindu people believe that one, who fasts on this day and worships Vishnu, gets blessings. Haribodhini Ekadashi is considered an important festival as on this day, Vishnu awakens from his monsoon month’s slumber.

A wedding of tulasi (basil) planted in Ashadh Shukla Ekadashi is organised today. Devotees are crowding up in several Vishnu temples across the country.

Thousands of visitors are visiting four Narayan temples in Kathmandu Valley — Changu Narayan of Bhaktapur, Bishankhu Narayan of Lalitpur, Shesh Narayan and Ichangu Narayan of Kathmandu districts to worship the god and observe the festival.

On the occasion today, Dakshinkali municipality has granted public holiday to allow people to attend special fair at the Sheshnarayan Temple, stated a notice issued by municipality’s Information Officer Deep Kumar KC.

Likewise, Budhanilakantha municipality also announced local festival holiday today, stated a notice issued by Chief Administrative Officer of Budhanilakantha Bhuwaneswor Lamichhane. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal