Having made a world record by successfully scaling 14 mountains above 8,000 meters across the globe, Nirmal Purja has added one more feather in his cap.

He successfully climbed Dhaulagiri Mountain for the third time. He reached atop the seventh highest mountain (8,167 meters) of the world today morning without oxygen support, it has been confirmed through a video posted on Purja's personal Facebook account. The video has shown images taken by Purja on the mountain summit.

"All our team members have successfully made it to the top of the mountain. We believe we will safely return," reads his Facebook status.

A permanent resident of Annapurna Rural Municipality-3 in Myagdi district, the retired Nepal Army personnel made a record by becoming first person of Myagdi district to have successfully climbed the mountain. Earlier, he has conquered 14 mountains including Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, K2, Kanchanjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Manaslu, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum II and Shishapangma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal