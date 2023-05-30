General

The High Court today upheld 13-year jail of BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman, three-year jail of his wife Sabera Aman and nine-year jail sentence of BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in two separate cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

A High Court Division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam and Justice Khizir Hayat dismissed the pleas of the defence and passed the order.

The defence lawyers AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Azmalul Hossain confirmed the matter to BSS saying that the accused have been asked to surrender within two weeks of the High Court's copy of the judgment reaching the trial court.

On June 21, 2007, the Special Judge's Court sentenced Aman to 13 years and his wife to three years imprisonment for amassing illegal wealth beyond his known income source.

On 6 March, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a graft case against the couple with Kafrul Thana in the capital.

On the other hand, the anti-graft watchdog filed a graft case with Mohammadpur Police Station, accusing Tuku of illegally amassing wealth worth Tk 2.57 crore and concealing information on June, 2007.

On November 15, 2007, a special court sentenced him to nine-year imprisonment.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha