General

Head Constable of Nepal Police, Devendra Khadka died of falling off cliffy road. Khadka who was deputed at Melchham Police Post of Chankheli Rural municipality in the district was injured when he fell off the road in course of regular patrolling in the area five days back.

He was referred to Kathmandu based Police Hospital for further treatment after primary treatment at Piplang based Health Centre.

He died on Friday in course of treatment at the hospital, hospital source said.

Khadka was the permanent resident of Bardiya district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal