The Nepal Health Research Council is organizing the 9th national summit of health and population scientists.

Organizing a news conference in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Member Secretary of Council Dr Pradip Gyawali said the summit is expected to assist the government in making Nepal's health policy.

The summit is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu on April 11 and 12.

In the summit, over 500 health researchers and scientists and representatives from 10 different countries would take part.

Dr Gyawali shared that more than 150 working papers would be presented in the summit.

Likewise, 137 verbal presentations and 64 posters presentation will also be made during the event.

Furthermore, Health Research Prize, Mrigendra Samjhana Medical Trust Youth Health Researcher Prize, Outstanding Health Researcher Prize and Life Time Achievement will be awarded to different personalities in the summit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal