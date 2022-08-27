General

A three-day health camp began at Hupsekot in eastern Nawalparasi. The health camp was organized to mark the Civil Service Day.

Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MOFAGA) and Civil Service Hospital jointly hosted the camp that is expected to provide health services to 5,000 needy people.

As many as 50 doctors and medical workers from Civil Service Hospital Kathmandu and Bharatpur Hospital Chitwan would provide services in the camp, informed Finance/ Administrative Chief of Civil Service Hospital Kathmandu Krisnna Sapkota.

According to Sapkota, patients would be freely provided with gynecological, dermatological, orthopedics, gastro, dental, ear, nose and throat, cardiac and radiological services in the camp.

Secretary at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Madhu Kumar Marasini inaugurated the camp on Friday. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal