As many as 600 people have received health treatment service from a free health camp held at Gurans rural municipality-8, Dharam Pokhara in Dailekh.

The health camp organized by Karnali Province Police Wives Association on Sunday rendered health checkup services to the needy people. Total 601 people received health service free of cost in the camp, shared Karnali Province Police Office Surkhet Spokesperson and SSP Arjun Chand.

Also present on the occasion were Karnali Province Police Chief and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Basanta Kumar Pant, Wives Association Chair Ajita Lohoni Pant and Gurans rural municipality chair Khemraj Oli, among others.

A team of 13 health workers including six doctors and seven paramedics had provided services related to gynecology, general physician and dental health in the camp, SSP Chand informed.

In the camp, 429 women and 172 men received free health services.

Source: National News Agency Nepal