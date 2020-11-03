Health & Safety

Nalgad municipality has established health facility in its all wards so as to ensure entire citizens’ access to health services. Wards 2, 3, 7, 11, 12 and of the municipality 13 already had health facility.

Municipality mayor Tek Bahadur Rawal shared that number of health facility has been added in big wards to bring entire population to the reach of health services.

New buildings were constructed in ward 4 and 5. Likewise, the construction is in the final phase in ward 1, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 12. Health facility have been set up in two areas (Geu and Siuna) of ward no 13 – which was considered a remote zone.

According to the municipality sources, the health service is being delivered from the rented house in the area where the construction of health facility buildings are not complete.

With the continuity of the construction of building of ward-level primary health service centers, around 25,597 people have reached the access to health service, shared Janak Khadka of Infrastructure Development and Environment Management Section.

Municipality spokesperson Rammaya Hamall informed that works have begun this year for transforming a health facility based in Dalli to a 15-bed hospital under the aegis of the municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal