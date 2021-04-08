Health & Safety, medical

Health insurance programme has covered all districts of Gandaki Province.

Of altogether 11 districts in the province that have already implemented the programme, the remaining Manang and Mustang have got it on Wednesday, said Jiblal Kharel, coordinator of the Health Insurance Board, Gandaki Province.

So far in the province, 475,000 including 64,000 elderly and 7,700 absolute impoverished people have been insured, he said. The government has been providing free insurance service to elderly and absolute impoverished people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal