The Federation of Nepali Journalist (FNJ) Kaski chapter has initiated the health insurance scheme to its all members and their families.

The health insurance scheme was started on Monday in association with the Health Insurance Board of the Federal Government and by receiving financial assistance from Pokhara Metropolitan City.

Mayor of Pokhara Man Bahadur GC marked the beginning of the insurance scheme by handing over the insurance card to senior journalist Badri Binod Pratik and his spouse Sabitri Khana.

FNJ Kaski chapter Chairman Dipendra Shrestha said that a five-member family of a journalist will be insured for the treatment upto Rs 100,000 and FNJ Kaski chapter would pay Rs 3,500 for its implementation.

According to Chairman Shrestha, 300 journalists affiliated to FNJ Kaski and their families would be insured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal