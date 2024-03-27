Health Minister asks Kanti Children Hospital not to deny treatment to needy ones



Kathmandu: In the wake of media report that a girl child who was denied treatment at Kanti Children Hospital earlier died in another health facility later, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Upendra Yadav, had a surprise visit to the hospital on Wednesday.

He directed the hospital management and medical staffs to ensure that no sick one visiting hospital will be forced to return without service for lack of bed. “I’ve received complaint that sick ones arrived here run for private hospitals after not getting beds,” Yadav reminded, adding that hospital must have adequate beds so that no visitor would be rejected treatment.

The Health Minister vowed ministry support for expansion of beds and ICU so that the health facility would admit more number of the patients.

“Compulsion of standing in line for hours to get ticket and see doctors with much delay must be ended,” he urged. Doctors should examine lab test reports online, according to him.

During the inspection visit, Minister Yadav also directed

the hospital administration that it arranged adequate medicines in the hospital dispensary itself. The private medical outlets fleece patients, so hospital should be aware of it.

A high level inspection team which also included Secretary Dr Roshan Pokharel directed the hospital to repair medical equipment on time. Hospital Director Dr Pankaj Ray had apprised the team of hospital status.

Source: National News Agency Nepal