Newly appointed Minister for Health and Population, Birodh Khatiwada, has vowed to concentrate on controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Assuming the office after taking the oath of office and secrecy on Friday, Minister Khatiwada viewed efforts should be made to ensure people's easy and smooth access to health services. "I honestly work for people's service," he pledged at a programme in the Ministry.

He was received by Health Secretary Dr Roshan Pokhrel, Ministry Spokesperson Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel and others.

Khatiwada was born at Gadhi of Makwanpur district on Falgun 10, 2015BS. He has been continuously elected as people's representatives since 2048 general election. He was elected to the House of Representatives in the elections held in 2048BS, 2051BS, 2056BS and 2074BS.

Leader Khatiwada had completed his school education from Bhutan Devi Secondary School in 2033BS and got Bachelor of Law from Nepal Law Campus later. He had embarked on politics since his school life. He became a member to the district committee of the party since 2035BS.

Before becoming the CPN (Unified Socialist) leader, he was the central member of the CPN UML.

Source: National News Agency Nepal