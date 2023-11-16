Health Minister meets fire survivors at Burn Hospital

Minister for Health and Population, Mohan Bahadur Basnet, visited the Burn Hospital, Kirtipur and took stock of those receiving treatment. He acquired information about the health condition of those injured in the Morang fire. Visiting the survivors, Minister Basnet assured that the State would pay the cost for their treatment if they were not able to afford. In the fire occurred at Urlabari, Morang on November 12, nine persons who were severely injured are receiving treatment. Moreover, Minister Basnet committed government pledge for the Hospital's development. Medical director Dr Shankar Man Rai informed the Minister that a total of 44 burn patients including those from Urlabari, Morang were being provided treatment at the hospital now. Similarly, among 15 injured in the incident, the hospital was preparing to conduct surgery on five of them. Source: National News Agency RSS