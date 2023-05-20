Health & Safety, medical

Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet has left early today for Geneva, Switzerland to attend the 76th World Health Assembly, the decision-making body the World Health Organization (WHO).

Minister Basnet is leading a six-member delegation including Additional Health Secretary Dr Bikas Devkota.

The Assembly to be held from May 21 to 30 will determined the WHO policies ahead while also reviewing and approving the proposed program budget.

During the visit, Minister Basnet is also scheduled to meet with donors and related agencies from various countries working to support Nepal's health sector.

On the occasion, Nepal will also contest for the post of regional director of the WHO. According to Minister Basnet, Dr Shambhu Acharya will be nominated as a candidate representing Nepal for the post. Nepal is reportedly competing with Bangladesh for the regional position.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal