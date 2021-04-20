Health & Safety

Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi has urged all to adopt health protocol issued by the Ministry in view of containing the second wave of Corona Virus in the country.

In a virtual press conference at the Ministry today, Minister Tripathi requested all to follow health safety measures issued by the Ministry and those detailed out by the recent Cabinet meeting.

He also said if the safety measures were not followed, the society may face huge crisis in health system. Minister also suggested one and all not to take the pandemic lightly.

He said that the government was not in the mood of enforcing a lock down if other measures worked effectively. The cases of COVID-19 infection are notably increasing in the country of late but the government is adopting controlling measurers, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the MoHP policy, planning and monitoring division Dr Gunanidhi Lohani has directed hospital authorities across the country to refer patients only after ensuring the availability of beds and subsequent treatment. The directive was issued in the context of increasing admission of people with Corona Virus infection.

In a communiqué today, Dr Lohani has said that emergency treatment should be managed for patients coming to the hospital, and refer them if needed only with proper coordination with the medical facility concerned.

The MoHP has also recognized that its attention was drawn towards the impact of the increased rate of Corona Virus infection in regular and emergency health service across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal