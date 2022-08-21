General

Minister for Health and Population Bhawani Prasad Khapung has warned of action against doctors not staying at hospital during the duty hours.

Inaugurating a pediatric ward of 36 beds and another ward of 40 beds with two operation theatres at Koshi Hospital here today, he urged the doctors to treat the patients during the time fixed by the government. The two wards were constructed at a cost of Rs 54.7 million.

The Health Minister said the shortage of doctors and health workers at the government hospitals of the country, including at the Koshi Hospital, would be resolved by creating positions and making arrangements for filling them.

Stating that the government hospitals are seeing a large number of patients as the private hospitals have shut the health insurance scheme, he said this problem would be resolved soon.

Minister Khapung said a task force has been formed to reach the health insurance to the general public in a systematic manner. "There is a separate Act related to the health insurance and the private hospitals in other areas except in Morang have been implementing it. Discussions are on regarding making the private hospitals also to implement the insurance in Morang also. So, the problem would be resolved soon," he added.

Province no 1 government's health minister Jayaram Yadav, Hospital medical superintendent Yagya Raj Kharel, among other officials, had accompanied Minister Khapung during the observation of the Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal