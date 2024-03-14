Health Minister Yadav urges people for organ donation

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population, Upendra Yadav, has encouraged the general public to donate organs posthumously. In his address to an event organised on the occasion of the World Kidney Day here today, the Minister said the culture of organ donations could save multiple lives. "The organs extracted from individuals suffering the brain death could save lives of many," he said, underlining the need of increasing public awareness on kidney donation. The world including Nepal observed the World Kidney Day with the theme of 'Kidney Health for All-Advancing equitable access to care and optimal medication practice'. People with diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and heart diseases and taking imbalanced diet are vulnerable to kidney diseases. The data shows 10 percent of the total population in the world suffers from kidney diseases. Source: National News Agency Nepal