The Health Ministry has urged one and all not to form crowds in the 14 districts that are at high risk of Covid-19. The appeal comes amidst the time the country is witnessing rising number of coronavirus infection- with a total of 490 new cases in the past 24 hours alone.

Joint Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari issued an appeal to the people not to go to the crowded places in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Kaski, Rupandehi, Chitwan, Banke, Parsa, Bhaktapur, Kailali, Morang, Dang, Surkhet, Bara and Baglung districts.

The crowded places meant schools, party palaces, shopping malls, health club, swimming pool and market among others. “Although almost of the services in these 14 districts ought to be shut down except for the essential ones, we appeal one and all not to intermingle in the crowd in these places and help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” reads the appeal.

According to Dr Adhikari, it could be very challenging for the people in terms of the spread of Covid-19 in the upcoming days. Hence, he said, it was imperative to observe necessary health and safety protocols against the infection.

Also, all the Healthcare centres have been asked to compulsorily run ‘Fever Clinic’. The foreign nationals have been urged to stay in the hotel after they are tested negative in their PCR test.

Furthermore, the hospital have been asked to allocate at least 50 per cent bed for the Covid-19 patients and provide free healthcare services to those meeting the criteria for whom the government has pledged to provide free treatment.

The Ministry has also appealed the hospitals to prioritize children, expecting mothers, new mothers, senior citizens and people with disabilities when it comes to conducting the PCR test and providing treatment against the coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal