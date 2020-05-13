General

The scope of tests for COVID-19 has been increased and there is enough stock of testing kits, said the Ministry of Health and Population.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota urged suspected people to contact concerned authorities for tests for the virus. Dr Devkota shared information of latest updates on the infection at a regular press conference organised here on Wednesday by the Ministry.

So far, Nepal has reported 219 confirmed coronavirus infection cases across the country (176 men and 43 women) with two cases on Wednesday (36-year-old man in Banke and 22-year-old man in Kapilvastu).

Thirty five infected people were discharged from hospitals after being cured with two discharged on Wednesday. So far, 342 have been put in red zones for the infection.

Till date, 81,659 suspected people across the country were tested for the virus (21,340 through polymerase chain reaction and 60,319 through rapid diagnostic test) with 2,357 through PCR and 692 through RDT in the past 24 hours. Twelve thousand seven hundred one suspected people have been quarantined across the country and 245 kept in isolation.

Source: National News Agency