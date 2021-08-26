Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population has launched investigations into a case wherein an employee at Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre reportedly produced fake COVID-19 reports.

Binod Kumar Yadav, senior lab technician at the hospital, has been accused of producing fake COVID-19 reports for money. He charged money from his clients for producing fake COVID-19 reports, it has been said.

Mostly his clients were those flying to foreign countries for job opportunities, said Man Bahadur Basnet, an undersecretary at the Ministry. In some cases, he produced COVID-19 reports showing no detection of COVID-19 even if the person was tested positive for the virus, he said.

Yadav has been also charged with producing fake documents, misusing the letter pads of the hospital and producing fake COVID-19 reports even for persons not getting tested for the infection.

The investigations follow the filing of a report by people. Following the incident, a three-member probe committee led by member of the board of directors of the hospital Bijaya Rai has been formed. The committee members are Basnet and expert at the National Public Health Laboratory Dr Shankar Kafle.

Earlier, Yadav, time and again, furnished clarifications in many cases, he said. The hospital has recommended the hospital board of directors to dismiss Yadav and take departmental action against him as per the hospital’s terms and conditions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal