: The Ministry of Health and Population has redirected the subordinate bodies to submit COVID-19 vaccine details by tomorrow, Wednesday.

The five-member Committee formed by the Ministry to investigate in regard with the archiving of COVID-19 vaccines instructed this as some districts and local levels failed to provide the details within the given time, according to Committee coordinator Dr Guna Raj Lohani.

According to him, six district health offices and 109 local levels have not send the details and have been asked to submit the details by tomorrow. The Ministry on January 30 formed the Committee after it did not find the exact records of the vaccines.

Prior to this, the Committee had told the Management Division, the Department of Health Services; Health Supplies Management Center in all seven provinces, the entire 77 District Health Offices and 753 locals levels to send the records of stock of vaccines and about the vaccinated people by February 4.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal