The Ministry of Health and Population is to start clinical trial of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and cholera. Nepal Health Research Council is set to initiate the clinical trial of mRNA and cholera vaccines against the two diseases.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers, on August 26, decided to give permission for clinical trail of vaccines against these diseases.

Executive Director at the Council, Dr Pradeep Gyawali said the trail of both vaccines would be started in two weeks.

According to him, the clinical trial of MRNA vaccine would be conducted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) and that of cholera vaccine at Dhulikhel Hospital, Kanti Children's Hospital and Nepalgunj medical College Nepalgunj as well as BPKIHS, in collaboration with Deurali Janata Pharmaceuticals.

The third phase of clinical trial is being started in Nepal after the successful trial of the MRNA first and second phase by the vaccine producing company.

Dr Gyawali shared that the mRNA vaccine against coronavirus infection produced by the Wallvacs Company of China is to be trialed in Nepal.

It is said the Company will carry out the trial on 28 thousand people and on 3,000 people in Nepal. Accordingly, the third clinical trial would be conducted in BPKIHS, Dharan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal