Health & Safety

The Ministry of Health and Population has urged all to adopt health safety measures suggested by the World Health Organization and the Ministry to contain resurgence of COVID-19 outbreak.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam has stated that the number of infection is on the rise of late abroad and hence precaution should be adopted in Nepal as well.

The Ministry has alerted its line agencies and hospitals to make the public adopt the health protocols in view of possible outbreak of the deadly corona virus. It has set up health desks in the Nepal-India border entry points and directed the authorities to follow contact tracing in suspected areas.

The Health Ministry has also urged all concerned to not organize seminars, workshops, and gatherings in view of corona virus outbreak and the likelihood of infection spreading through public gathering.

Source: National News Agency Nepal