Health & Safety

The Ministry of Health and Population has urged one and all Nepali to engage coordinated and concerted efforts for health protection and treatment of the indigent people.

The Ministry has also urged all to carry out health safety related activities and behaviours only as per the advice of the doctors. The ministry asked all to discharge roles from their side for the prevention and control of the pandemic being not swayed by unnecessary rumour.

Ministry’s assistant spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari urged the infected to use medicine only on doctor’s advice and stop taking the severely-infected to other areas from the hospitals.

In a press statement, Dr Adhikari said directive was issued for the doctors and medical workers to put the measures in an authorized and proven way and send the infected to other hospitals only after assuring arrangement for treatment in a coordinated manner. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal