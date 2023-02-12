Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population has requested the Nepal Medical Association to withdraw its protest program and facilitate return of health workers to regular work.

Issuing a statement, MoHP joint spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari has requested all the doctors and health workers to withdraw all their programs of agitation and return to their regular duty of health care.

The NMA has decided to stop all health services except emergency services across the country today in protest against the police action against doctors and health workers including senior orthopedic surgeon Dr Janithlal Singh of the National Trauma Center on February 10.

Dr Adhikari has also reminded that the Nepal Police has already suspended the security personnel involved in the incident and is investigating the incident.

The Health Ministry has also expressed its concern over the incident of assault on doctors in front of the National Trauma Center.

Source: National News Agency Nepal