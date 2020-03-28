medical

A woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection is under treatment at the isolation ward of the Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital at Teku.

The hospital sources said the 19-year-old woman’s health is improving. She had arrived in Nepal from France via Doha of Qatar.

The hospital said the Nepali woman was receiving treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital and her health was also improving. The hospital’s this clarification comes after social media and some mainstream media stated that she had been discharged from the hospital.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Bikas Devkota said all three COVID-19 – infected persons, including the woman were being treated at the hospital and their health was normal.

Meanwhile, the hospital said that the members of the woman’s family have tested negative for COVID-19. The woman had arrived in Kathmandu on March 17.

Four people are found infected with coronavirus in the country so far and of them one has returned home after getting well, Dr Devkota said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal