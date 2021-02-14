Health & Safety

A health post at Sarkegad Rural Municipality-2 in Humla district has been closed for the past one month as it has been without health workers.

The Reep Health Post with a total of seven quotas is making do only with three employees currently, affecting patients and service seekers. In the absence of three remaining heath workers, the heath post has been shut down for a month now.

All of the health workers (a health post in-charge, an auxiliary nurse midwife and an office assistant) have been on leave due to their personal work, shared Bhishan Karki, a local.

As a result, local people have been deprived of basic healthcare services. Those who can afford walk three hour's distance to reach another Health Post could avail the healthcare services.

The district hospital is hours of walk away from the village. The health post had been providing services to residents of the ward 2 and 3 of Rural Municipality.

When asked, the health post in-charge Chandra Singh Karki replied, "I have left the village for Terai for my personal work. I will report back to work in a week or two."

Source: National News Agency Nepal